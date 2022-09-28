ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Join the party filled with music, activities, animals and fun in celebration of Alexandria Zoo’s 100th Anniversary.

What’s a birthday party without cake and presents? The animals will be treated to birthday-themed enrichment items, and visitors can enjoy a slice of cake by Atwood’s Bakery and lemonade from Raising Cane’s (while supplies last). Cake cutting 1 PM.

Tour the Zoo, stop by a keeper chat, and rock and roar at the Festival Plaza with live music by the Sundown Band. There will be plenty of activities for kids with interactive stations, face painting, obstacle course, and bounce house. Guests can also journey through the Zoo’s wild past with historical displays.