EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A Magical Cirque Christmas is coming to El Dorado, Ark., this Friday, November 18, 2022. The show comes from MagicSpace Entertainment as part of its national tour and features “jaw-dropping magic, big laughs, holiday music, and stunning acrobatic performances in a Christmastime adventure.”

This stop of the tour will be at the First Financial Music Hall in El Dorado, Ark., on November 18 at 7 PM. The hall is located at 101 East Locust Street.

There is a wide range of tickets available for purchase. There is a 20% discount for purchasing 10 or more tickets per transaction and you must call 870-444-3007 to confirm that discount. To purchase tickets for the show, visit the ElDo MAD website.