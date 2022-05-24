GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Shores Police Department and the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office had a busy weekend during the Hangout Music Festival. There were a total of 133 arrests at the festival.

187 charges were handed out at the Hangout Music Festival, 127 of which were for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. The breakdown of the arrests is as follows:

Offense Total Possession of Marijuana 1st 2 Intent to Distribute 5 Warrant – Alias 2 Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance 127 Public Intoxication 14 Criminal Trespass 3rd 1 Disorderly Conduct 1 Underage Possession of Alcohol 2 Resisting Arrest 6 Possession of Marijuana 2nd 16 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 2 Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement Officer 3 Attempt Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance 1 Attempt Theft 1 Criminal Trespass 2nd 4

This list is a compiled total from all law enforcement agencies that helped with the festival.