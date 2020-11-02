Where to vote on Election Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Here’s what you need to know for Election Day in Louisiana.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters can find their polling location by clicking here and putting in your information. You can also call the elections hotline at 800-883-2805 to find your polling location.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport or a digital license via LA Wallet). Voters without an ID will be required to fill out an affidavit but will be allowed to vote.

Due to Hurricane’s Laura and Delta, some polling locations have been relocated. Those locations can be found by clicking here.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, polling commissioners will be supplied with personal protective equipment and will regularly sanitize designated areas and voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will be provided to voters and masks are recommended, although not required.

To report Election Fraud, call 1.800.722.5305.