‘What a privilege’: Louisiana’s Cassidy wins second U.S. Senate term

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Sen. Bill Cassidy will represent Louisiana for six more years, after winning over a majority of state voters Tuesday night.

The Republican incumbent secured more votes than his 14 challengers combined, silencing talk of a December runoff against Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.

“What a privilege I have of representing this great state,” Cassidy told supporters at his Baton Rouge watch party. “I will continue to do my best to work for the nation and for our state.”

Cassidy, who won his first term in 2014, campaigned heavily on his working relationship with President Donald Trump, who won Louisiana’s eight electoral votes Tuesday.