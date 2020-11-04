Voters say ‘yes’ to increasing Homestead Exemption Special Assessment Level

“Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?”

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana voters approved the sixth amendment on the 2020 ballot with 62% of the vote.

Senior citizens are allowed to freeze the value of their primary residence at age 65. Previously, they were allowed to do this so long as their income is at around $77,000 or below.

Under the new amendment, that income limit increases to $100,000 and would increase with inflation each year starting in 2026.