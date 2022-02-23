BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The deadline to register to vote for the March 26 Municipal Primary approaches this week.

The deadline for in-person or by mail registration is Wednesday, Feb. 23 and the deadline to register through the GeauxVote online registration system is Saturday, March 5, according to Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Where Louisianans can check their registration or register to vote:

GeauxVote.com

Parish Registrar of Voters Office

While receiving services at the OFfice of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges and libraries

By mail

Ardoin suggests voters download the GeauxVote app to access registration information and view voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results.

Early voting for the March 26 election is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 through Saturday, March 19 (excluding Sunday, March 13) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.