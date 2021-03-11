Trump backs Julia Letlow’s bid to win late husband’s seat

RAYVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The widow of U.S. Rep.-elect Luke Letlow, who died in December days before taking office, got a high-profile endorsement this week from former President Donald Trump in her bid to win her late husband’s seat in the upcoming special election.

“Julia Letlow, a wonderful and talented person who is the widow of U.S. Representative-elect Luke Letlow, is running for Congress in Louisiana-5 at the urging of so many people who know her so very well, the former president said in the March 10 endorsement. “She is Pro-Life and strong on Crime, the Border, Loves our Military vets, and will always protect our cherished Second Amendment. Julia, who is so outstanding, has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in the endorsement. “The Great State of Louisiana will be thrilled!”

Luke Letlow, 41, died from COVID-19 complications on December 29, five days before he was to be sworn in to represent the 5th District, which includes the central and northeastern regions of Louisiana.

Julia Letlow, a Republican and native of Monroe who is a mother and a professional in education, announced her candidacy for the seat in January, “to continue the mission Luke started.”

“It’s truly an honor to receive President Trump’s endorsement and I look forward to joining in the fight to save our country by putting America first!” Letlow said in a post on her campaign Facebook page Wednesday night.

Louisiana’s March 20 primary election will have two special congressional races on the ballot. In addition to the 5th District competition, voters will be choosing someone to fill the New Orleans-based 2nd District seat after Democrat Cedric Richmond left the job to work for President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

Early voting began Saturday, March 6 and continues through Saturday, March 13.

If no candidate tops 50% of the vote in the elections, the races will move to an April 24 runoff.