Time running out for early voting for July 11 primary

NEW ORLEANS – Saturday, July 4, is the final day for early voting ahead of the July 11 presidential primary.

Voters can cast their early ballots by mail or in person at your local registrar of voters office. Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and tomorrow.

If you vote early in person, everyone must stay six feet apart. Also, put IDs in a plastic bag, wear a mask, and sanitize your hands.

Anyone over the age of 65 is allowed to vote by mail. Others who wish to vote by mail should visit the secretary of state’s website to see the requirements.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, July 7.