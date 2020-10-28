The future of the Senate: 35 seats up for grabs on election night

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — In the U.S. Senate, 35 seats are up for grabs next Tuesday and so is the balance of power.

23 seats are held by Republicans, Democrats have 12.

What happens on election night, could impact the future of the Senate.

“This time you have Republicans on defense,” said Jessica Taylor with the Cook Political Report.

States with Senate races in the 2020 election.

Taylor said across the map — 12 Republican races will be competitive.

She says Martha McSally’s race in Arizona and Cory Gardner’s in Colorado may be especially tough.

“They’re facing a very different sort of political headwind really and I think coronavirus has certainly exacerbated that,” she said.

Voters tend to hold The White House, Taylor said. By proxy, Senate Republicans are accountable for what they view as shortfalls in a COVID-19 response. And Taylor said, money talks.

“Growing numbers of challengers outraising Republican incumbents since the beginning of the cycle really,” she said.

Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he thinks recent events could turn the momentum his party’s way

Namely, confirming a new conservative Supreme Court justice.

“Any of the states that were red in nature that would be defending a seat, I think it’s going to help us,” Braun said. “I think this is a big accomplishment.”

Despite what pundits say, Sen. Braun said recent history might suggest stronger than expected Republican turnout.

“2 years ago this happened when I was running, and (Brett) Kavanaugh made it across the finish line… it does galvanize your base in those states to get out and vote,” he said.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said his party is more mobilized this year.



“I think the American public now understands how important it is not only to elect Joe Biden president but to have the Senate under Democratic control,” he said.