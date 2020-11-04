The Birthday Party garners almost 5,000 votes in statewide voting for President of the United States

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – President Trump won Louisiana with ease on Election Day.
After President Trump, Joe Biden finished second and Jo Jorgensen from the Libertarian Party came in third.
4,894 voters in Louisiana said yes to Kayne West and The Birthday Party.
The American rapper and record producer came in fourth place, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State.
The Grammy Award winner visited The Pelican State in 2019.
