LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below.

Proposed Amendment No. 1

Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to increase to 65% the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?”

This amendment was defeated.

Proposed Amendment No. 2

Act 172 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 21(K) of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?”

This amendment was approved.

Proposed Amendment No. 3

Act 156 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article X, Sections 9 and 20 of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?”

This amendment was defeated.

Proposed Amendment No. 4

Act 155 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?”

This amendment was approved.

Proposed Amendment No. 5

Act 133 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 23(C) of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?”

This amendment was defeated.

Proposed Amendment No. 6

Act 129 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(F)(2)(a)(introductory paragraph) of the Louisiana Constitution and Adds Article VII, Section 18(F)(3) to the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property’s assessed value in the previous year?”

As on 10:30 p.m., it was too close to call.

Proposed Amendment No. 7

Act 246 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article I, Section 3 of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?”

Amendment number 7 removed language in the state constitution, that allows slavery and involuntary servitude, as punishment for a crime but there are some exceptions. And because of that, the lawmaker who originally sponsored the proposal, wanted people to vote no on the amendment.

This amendment was defeated.

Proposed Amendment No. 8

Act 171 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Section 18(G)(1)(a)(iv) of the Louisiana Constitution.

“Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?”

This amendment was approved.