Watch Live: Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are scheduled to hold multiple events across states on Sunday with less than two days left in the presidential race.

Trump is expected to hold five rallies in five states Sunday. The president will be in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday alone. He is expected hold seven more rallies on Monday to close out the final full day of the campaign.

Biden is expected to campaign in Philadelphia on Sunday holding three events across the state. He is expected to stay in Pennsylvania through Election Day.

President Trump braved flurries and a stiff wind chill as he rallied thousands of supporters in Michigan.

Trump took the stage Sunday in Washington Township and told the crowd: “It’s freezing out here.”

The president is aiming to run up support in the whiter, more rural parts of Michigan as Democrat Joe Biden was in the state Saturday with former President Barack Obama in a bid to increase turnout among Black voters.

Trump expressed confidence and said of Biden, “I don’t think he knows he’s losing.”

It’s the first stop of Trump’s final blitz of 10 rallies in the final 48 hours of the campaign. On Sunday, he is also visiting Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

More than 92 million Americans have cast ballots in the U.S. presidential election continuing at a record pace, according to a tally on Sunday from the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. This election is expected to have the highest participation rate in over a century.

NewsNation expects to livestream Trump’s event in Macomb County, Michigan at 10:00 a.m. (ET) and Biden’s event in Pennsylvania at 3 p.m. (ET).

NewsNation will have a recap of all the campaign events Sunday night at 8/7c. Use the WGN America channel finder to tune in.