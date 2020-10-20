Numbers show most Orleans Parish early voters women, Democrats, Black

NEW ORLEANS – Most early votes in Orleans Parish have been cast by women, Democrats and Black people, according to the Orleans Parish Registrar of Voters.

As of this morning, a total of 33,058 votes for the November election have been cast so far, according to numbers provided by Registrar of Voters spokesperson Danae Columbus.

Those votes have mostly come in the form of in-person early voting, with 25,308 votes cast at several early voting locations.

Mail-in absentee ballots account for 7,849 votes in Orleans Parish so far.

The racial breakdown of early voters show an overwhelming majority have been Black, according to Columbus. A total of 20,328 Black people have voted, compared to 10,649 white people and 2,081 listed as other.

Women also far outnumber men when it comes to early voting, casting 20,291 votes compared to 12,846 cast by men.

Democratic early voters also outnumber their Republican counterparts by 26,474 to 1,822. Independent voters have cast 4,762 votes so far.

Early voting continues until October 27. Stay tuned to WGNO for continuous coverage of the 2020 presidential election.