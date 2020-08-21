Midwestern politicians weigh in on potential Biden presidency during last night of the DNC

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden officially accepted his party’s nomination for president.

In the lead up to that moment, prominent Democrats laid out their vision for America under a Biden administration.

Democrats used the final night of their convention to ask voters what the next four years could look like under a president Joe Biden.

“What kind of country do we want to be?” asked Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin. “A nation that plans, a nation that builds, a nation that builds back.”

Her colleague, Illinois Senator and army veteran Tammy Duckworth, focused on Biden as a potential commander-in-chief.

“Joe Biden would stand up for what’s right,” Duckworth said.

She criticized President Trump’s use of military forces against protestors this summer.

“Because unlike Trump, Joe Biden has common decency,” she said. “He has common sense. He can command.”

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg circled back to the question Democrats hope voters ask themselves.

“Every American must now decide: Can America be a place where faith is about healing and not exclusion?” Buttigieg asked. “Can we become a country that lives up to the truth that Black lives matter? Will we handle questions of science and medicine by turning to scientists and doctors?”

At the end of the night, Biden officially accepted his party’s nomination to be president of the United States.