Louisiana boaters parade Prien Lake to show support for President Trump

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) Hundreds showed support for President Trump Saturday in a boat parade along Prien Lake.

Organizers begin lining up at 11 a.m., and at noon, the parade took off across the waterways of Prien Lake and headed to Lake Charles.

A Facebook page created by Southwest Louisiana Trump Supporters showed that 1.6K people were “interested,” while 640 people marked themselves as “went.”

The boats, most of them, had full display of Trump 2020, and Keep America Great flags and supporters were chanting ‘4 more years.’

The event lasted approximately one hour.

“Let’s show DJT how much SWLA and our neighbors support him!”