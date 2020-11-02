Harris County Democratic HQ vandalized “Election No, Revolution Yes”

HOUSTON (CW39) There’s only one day left until the election and things are getting heated.
The Harris County Democratic Party office building was reportedly vandalized Sunday night in the Fifth Ward. The party sent out a letter regarding the incident.
If you have any information on this incident call the Houston Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
- NFL to Host Inaugural Madden NFL 21 x HBCU Tournament
- Shooting Investigation in Alexandria
- Colorado hiker with symptoms similar to COVID-19 diagnosed with rare disease
- WATCH: CJ Gardner-Johnson addresses incident, defense’s play in win over Bears
- Beyoncé shows support for Biden, urges her home state: ‘Come thru, Texas! #Vote’