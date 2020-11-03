Election Day 2020: Polls are open

NEW ORLEANS – Today, citizens across the nation will get the chance to decide who will be our next president, and residents here will choose new leaders for several other critical roles for our community.

WGNO’s Peyton Locicero was at the Baptist Theological Seminary, one of the polling locations in Orleans Parish, where voters lined up before the polls opened at 6 a.m.

This election season has seen a lot of ups and downs. Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, Orleans Parish has faced several difficulties getting people to the polls.

But, despite all of that, Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell said his office has seen a record number of voters cast their ballot during early voting.

Polls are open today from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

If you’re waiting in line at 8 p.m., don’t leave. You still have the right to vote.

Make sure you bring a photo ID with you to the polls. And a reminder, no campaigning is allowed within 600 feet of polling places on election day, so don’t wear a campaign hat, shirt, or button while voting.

If you’re not sure where to vote, you can visit geauxvote.com.