Election 2020: Sports betting

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– This proposition deals with legalizing placing bets for your favorite sports teams. This is also one of the propositions that raises the most questions. It’s unclear how much revenue could be generated and where the money would go.

What we do know, is this means on-site retail sports betting would be allowed at Louisiana’s existing riverboat casinos and at racetracks around the state, but not online.

People could bet on sports like basketball, football, or baseball at both the college and professional levels.

Doctor John Sutherlin with ULM said even if it passes, sports betting will not go into effect immediately. Lawmakers would first have to hammer out the details.

“There is a long process that needs to be in place state wide, parish, local government wise, the collection of revenue, the administration of this, overseeing any forward issues, and then dealing with the negative consequences that comes with any expansion of gambling,” Sutherlin said.

If the Sports Wagering Act passes, sports betting would be legal in Louisiana parish by parish rather than statewide.