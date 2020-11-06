Day 2: A winner still hasn’t been declared in the 2020 presidential election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winner still hasn’t been declared in the 2020 presidential election and it’s unclear when one will be announced.

A big disagreement the candidates are still dealing with is whether or not mail-in votes should still be counted.

President Trump has been very vocal about wanting states to stop counting mail-in ballots while former Vice President Joe Biden has said the opposite.

“There’s been a lot of shenanigans and we can’t stand for that in our country,” Trump said. “Each vote must be counted and that’s how it should be,” Biden said.

Officials say at least 103 million Americans voted early either by mail or in-person representing 74% of the total votes cast in the 2016 election. Mail ballots normally take more time to verify and count and due to the large amount received this year results are taking longer than usual.

President Trump has filed multiple lawsuits regarding the counting of ballots.

Trump’s campaign is calling for a temporary halt in vote counts in several states until it’s given what the campaign calls meaningful access in polling locations to allow the review of ballots that have been counted.

On social media, he claimed election fraud is happening.

No evidence has been publicly presented yet.

Legal challenges to stop counting have failed, but an appeal has been awarded.

Lawsuits could delay the formal certification of votes even longer. Back in 2000, it took a grueling 36 days for a winner to be announced following a lawsuit filed by al gore and a recount in Florida.

Protestors took to the streets across the U.S. following the election. Groups of Trump supporters gathered in several cities chanting “Stop the count” and hundreds of Biden supporters gathered for protests as well.

As the days go on, residents say they’re ready for the country to pick a leader and move on.