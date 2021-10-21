Dates and Deadline reminder for rescheduled Fall 2021 Elections

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin has issued a reminder to Louisianans regarding the dates and registration deadlines for the Nov. 13 election.

The Fall elections were rescheduled to Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 due to Hurricane Ida. The rescheduled dates and deadlines are as follows:

Nov. 13:

In/Person/By Mail Registration Deadline – Oct. 13

Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline – Oct. 23

Deadline to Request absentee ballot from Registrar (excluding military and overseas voters) – Nov. 9

Deadline for Registrar to receive absentee ballot: (excluding military and overseas voters) – Nov. 12

Early Voting Dates: Oct. 30 – Nov. 6 (excluding Oct. 31)

Dec. 11:

In/Person/By Mail Registration Deadline – Nov. 10

Geaux Vote Online Registration Deadline – Nov. 20

Deadline to Request absentee ballot from Registrar (excluding military and overseas voters) – Dec. 7

Deadline for Registrar to receive absentee ballot: (excluding military and overseas voters) – Dec. 10

Early Voting Dates: Nov. 27 – Dec. 4 (excluding Nov. 28)

Additionally, many polling locations have changed due to damage from Hurricane Ida. Voters in areas affected by Hurricane Ida are encouraged to check their polling location by logging in to the online voter portal on the GeauxVote Mobile app. You can also call the Elections Division hotline at 800-883-2805.