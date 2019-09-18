Louisiana Cancer Foundation establishes scholarship to assist students impacted by cancer

MONROE, La. — (9/18/19) To assist undergraduate students whose lives have been affected by cancer, the Louisiana Cancer Foundation has created an endowed scholarship specifically for cancer survivors or those with cancer in their immediate family, which has led to financial hardship.

The LCF will present a check to the ULM Foundation establishing The Louisiana Cancer Foundation for Research and Education, LLC Endowed Scholarship at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. in the Media Room on the sixth floor of the ULM Library.

The initial gift of $25,000 will be increased by $5,000 annually for five years to reach the total of $50,000.

LCF Executive Director James Adams will make the presentation to Susan Chappell, Executive Director of ULM Advancement, Foundation and Alumni Relations.

“The Northeast Louisiana Cancer Foundation and Cancer Institute have been longtime benefactors of cancer research initiatives at ULM and are valued partners,” Chappell stated.

For 19 years, the LCF has supported the College of Pharmacy and the breast cancer research of Dr. Paul Sylvester as well as contributing to the ULM School of Nursing Theresa Marsala Memorial Nursing Fund. Since 2000, its contributions exceed $216,000.

“We are expanding our mission of education to include an endowed scholarship. This scholarship will be given to assist a person that is a cancer survivor or has been impacted by cancer in their immediate family which has caused financial hardship,” Adams stated. “Our hope is that this scholarship will help turn what could have been perceived as a devastating event into a blessing for some unique individual.”

Applicants who meet the requirements will be recommended by the LCF Board of Directors to the university scholarship committee for final selection. For information on applying for ULM Foundation Scholarships, visit ulm.edu/scholarships/foundation.

Annually, the LCF hosts four free cancer screenings in the community for breast and cervical cancer, prostate cancer, skin cancer and colon/rectal cancer. It also funds a mobile mammography unit to reach underserved areas in the region. Through its fundraising arm, The Cancer Foundation League, the LCF has administered more than $1.9 million in financial assistance to cancer patients who have been diagnosed and/or received cancer treatment in Northeast Louisiana.