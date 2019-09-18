Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Local News
Crime
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
Louisiana Cancer Foundation establishes scholarship to assist students impacted by cancer
Top Stories
‘We apologize for our tweet’: Buffalo Wild Wings tries to pacify Saints fans
Striking workers question whether UAW leaders can be trusted
Governor signs labor law on protections for Uber drivers, others
The Latest: Powell says Fed facing “difficult judgments”
LA GOV DEBATE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Crunching early season numbers
Top Stories
AP sources: 1 of Brown’s accusers has met with NFL
Top Stories
‘We apologize for our tweet’: Buffalo Wild Wings tries to pacify Saints fans
Yankees get Stanton back on cusp of clinching AL East
Police: Pirates’ Vázquez attempted to have sex with minor
Payton: Drew Brees to have surgery on right hand
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premier Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
LA State Fair & Rodeo Ticket Giveaway!
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
Education
Louisiana Cancer Foundation establishes scholarship to assist students impacted by cancer