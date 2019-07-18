Welcome to the MasterChef Junior kitchen, Daphne Oz!

HIT COOKING COMPETITION SERIES

“MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”

RENEWED FOR SEASON EIGHT!



AUTHOR AND TV HOST DAPHNE OZ JOINS

JUDGES’ PANEL FOR NEW SEASON!

FOX – Daphne Oz, author, chef and entrepreneur, joins world renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aaron Sanchez as a judge on the eighth season of the hit culinary competition series.

In the new season, the pint-sized contestants will cook a meal for diners at a historical renaissance fair and size up against monster trucks at a motocross track. The chef-testants also will welcome Gordon’s daughter, Tilly Ramsay, back to the MASTERCHEF kitchen for a donut contest!

With challenge after exciting challenge, one talented kid will be named America’s newest MASTERCHEF JUNIOR, taking home the trophy and $100,000 grand prize.