Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored at TEEN CHOICE 2019 with the first-ever Icon Award. The star-studded two-hour LIVE event airs, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, CA, on Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed), on FOX.