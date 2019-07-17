Northeast mayors stress need for cooperation between local, federal governments

by: Morgan Wright Posted: Jul 16, 2019 / 08:32 PM EDT / Updated: Jul 16, 2019 / 08:34 PM EDT

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — White House officials on Tuesday met with local leaders from the Northeast to talk about the big issues in cities and towns in the region and around the nation.

The issues ran the gamut: the ongoing opioid crisis, economic development and opportunity zones, affordable housing, infrastructure and more.

“President Trump—tell Amtrak to put positive train control on those two crossings. It’s not safe for my people,” Stonington, Conn. Mayor Rob Simmons said.

“Binghamton has an old, aging housing stock. It is my goal to eliminate substandard housing, demolish properties that are not fit and equip to house families,” Binghamton, N.Y. Mayor Richard David added.

David and Simmons were just two of the mayors who met with administration officials at the White House on Tuesday.

The mayors say a partnership between local and federal government is vital to getting major projects done, especially big infrastructure projects such as roads, rails, bridges, and housing.

“The costs of these projects are really too massive for cities and states to bear alone,” David said.

The White House says these issues aren’t exclusive to the Northeast and they’ve got a plan to tackle the shared priorities.

“There are a lot of deregulatory actions that can be taken,” National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said.

President Donald Trump cares about these local concerns, according to Kudlow.

“One country, there’s one economy, the president presides over all of that,” he added.

Kudlow says the administration is committed to strengthening the partnership between the local and federal government.