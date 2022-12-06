ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Zachary say a verbal argument among at least four youths led to a fight that escalated into gun violence, which left one individual wounded.

Two of the youths linked to the shooting have been arrested, but a third 18-year-old remains at large.

According to the Zachary Police Department (ZPD), the incident occurred Thursday, December 1 when at least three young people began arguing and arranged to meet and fight each other at a separate location.

Police identified the separate location as East Central and Avenue C.

Upon meeting, police say three of the youths fought while an 18-year-old accomplice was nearby.

Authorities add that during the fight, one of the suspects was handed a gun, which they used to shoot their opponent.

According to police, upon firing the weapon and hitting the victim, the young gunman and his companion fled along with their 18-year-old accomplice.

Police say the two unnamed juveniles (both youths are unnamed as they are under the age of 18) who fled were arrested.

One was jailed on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities, and illegal carrying of a weapon.

The second juvenile was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder.

But a third suspect, the pair’s 18-year-old accomplice, is still at large and has been identified by police as Jalen Edwards.

Police ask that anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts contact ZPD at (225) 654-1922.