Zachary PD searching for suspect in recent shooting at apartment complex

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Zachary Police Department were called to the scene of a reported shooting between 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24.

Officers arrived at the Zachary Parkside Apartments and found a man had been shot multiple times.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Zachary PD says the suspect is a Black male who investigators believe was wearing a black mask at the time of the shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office assisted the Zachary Police Department at the scene.

The Zachary Parkside Apartments are located at 20051 Old Scenic Hwy.

If you have any information that could help authorities in this case, please call the Zachary Police Department Investigation Unit at 225-654-1922.