ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who agreed to assist local authorities in efforts to investigate illegal drug activity has been arrested for failing to hold up his end of the deal, Zachary Police say.

According to an arrest report, 33-year-old Kevin Glenn was linked to a lengthy investigation that led to a massive drug bust in November of 2021.

Zachary Police say they began their investigation on September 30, when an informant gave them the name and address of an individual who was an alleged drug dealer.

Police say they secretly monitored the individual’s activity for weeks, and on October 4 an undercover officer actually engaged in a transaction with the suspect.

During the transaction, the suspect allegedly provided the undercover officer with 3.65 grams of methamphetamine.

In the weeks that followed, detectives say they continued to follow the suspect, watching as he went to a variety of locations in Zachary, Baton Rouge, Livingston, Satsuma, Denham Springs, Central, Pride, Port Gibson, and Walker to engage in, what appeared to be, the illegal distribution of narcotics.

When detectives felt they had conclusive evidence, they say they organized a drug bust, which took place on the morning of November 9, 2021.

According to an arrest report, on the morning of the bust, authorities from multiple agencies converged on three locations where drug deals had allegedly been carried out; one of the targeted locations was the home of Kevin Glenn.

In Glenn’s Deer Creek Drive home, authorities say they discovered marijuana, a syringe of suspected heroin, legend drugs, Alprazolam, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

According to detectives, Glenn was asked if he would be willing to work with them to provide information that could lead to further investigations, and he agreed.

But months later, police said that Glenn, “failed to meet his end of the deal.”

In official documents, Zachary Police reported that Glenn neither had any contact with Detectives, nor did he provide any information.

As of Monday, Glenn is behind bars on multiple drug charges, with a bond set at $235,450.