YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Youngsville Councilwoman Kayla Menard Reaux has resigned her seat on the council in the aftermath of a car crash caught on video led to questions of preferential treatment by police.

In a letter to constituents, Reaux said she “must acknowledge that I have fallen short of the high standards I set for myself as a community leader.”

Reaux crashed into a parked vehicle in November, and left the scene without being cited or subject to a sobriety test after the chief of police responded personally. She was seen in bodycam video released by police responding to officers with jokes, expletives and contradictory answers when they arrived after the crash. She referred to the incident as “not acceptable.”

“I recognize that it may have caused pain and disappointment to members of our community,” the letter read.

Reaux apologized for her conduct in a previous statement to News 10, in which she said, in part, “As a daughter of a law enforcement officer and an aunt to a police officer, I offer a sincere apology for my conduct towards the police during the November 2022 automobile accident. I understand the significance of respecting law enforcement and regret any negative interaction that took place.”

Reaux, the daughter of longtime Youngsville Police Chief Earl Menard, was elected to the Youngsville council’s District A in 2021.