Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and attempting to enter a vehicle associated with the original warrant case.

According to authorities, Carter was then detained at the scene. After a search warrant for Carter’s room was obtained by deputies, they searched the room and discovered the following items:

265 grams of marijuana

Oxycodone tablets

35 Xanax tablets

Methamphetamine

Cocaine

Two handguns

One of the handguns was reported stolen by the Monroe Police Department. Carter allegedly advised deputies that he had no knowledge of the room or anyone at the hotel.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He also advised officials that he was never in the room; however, deputies discovered his identification card inside a nightstand in the room.

He was placed under arrest and charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.