WASHINGTON PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five suspects at the Washington Parish Fair on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23.

According to WPSO, deputies arrested and booked 20-year-old Anthony Turner, of Bogalusa, La. on concealed carrying of a weapon on Oct. 22, but he was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.

A juvenile was also arrested for concealed carrying of a weapon.

On Oct. 23, WPSO says deputies arrested three persons involved in the same incident. The three individuals were arrested on possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs. These persons include 21-year-old Jeremy Dickerson, of Franklinton, La., 23-year-old Lamarius Lowe, of Franklinton, La., and 30-year-old Jasmine Dykes, of Franklinton, La.

“All in all, it was a relatively quiet Fair,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “It was so good to see families enjoying this wonderful annual event. I applaud all the volunteers who spent countless hours making our Fair a success.”