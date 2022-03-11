Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly holding a woman captive and raping her inside her home.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said David A. Sonnier, 50, is accused of grabbing the woman outside her home Wednesday night and forcefully dragged her inside where she was assaulted.

On Thursday, she said, Scott police found the vehicle and located both the victim and suspect after she had been forced at gunpoint to drive to an ATM to withdraw cash.

Sonnier was immediately taken into custody and charged with kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, false imprisonment and home invasion.

Police did not say if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing, Green said.

