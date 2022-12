LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney.

Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue.

If you know the identity of the woman, call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477 or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device.

All callers will remain anonymous, police said.