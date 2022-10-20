EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police Troop I (LSP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in which one person was killed.

Rita Vidrine, 75, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 115 near O’Quin Loop in Evangeline Parish early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred when Gregory Campanella, 52, was driving a 2013 Freightliner logging truck and entered the road from private property when Vidrine struck the rear of the logging truck.

Vidrine was not buckled and suffered fatal wounds from the crash, stated LSP.

Campanella was cited for failure to yield from private property.

A toxicology sample from Vidrine has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Campanella submitted a breath sample indicating no alcohol in his system and had no signs of impairment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This crash remains under investigation.