HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide in a hotel parking lot in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that at about 3:00 p.m., deputies found a woman suffering from a stab wound in a car in the parking lot.

She was transported via EMS to a nearby hospital where she was later declared deceased.

Details surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.