VILLE PLATTE, La (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was arrested on multiple charges relating to an altercation he had with his ex-girlfriend, who shot him after he allegedly broke a restraining order and assaulted her.

Jean Mcneil Joseph, of Ville Platte, is facing the following charges:

Theft of a firearm

Home Invasion

False Imprisonment

Violation of Protective Orders

Attempted 2 nd Degree Rape

Degree Rape Criminal Damage to Property

Battery of a dating partner / Child Endangerment

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 26, a woman walked into the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) and stated that she shot her ex-boyfriend. She has an active restraining order against him for previous incidents of domestic violence, according to EPSO.

The woman reported that Joseph broke into her house by kicking in the front door, then went into her bedroom and tried to take her clothes off, without her permission, in an attempt to sexually assault her. The woman’s child entered the room after hearing commotion, and Joseph grabbed the child and put the child in another bedroom, according to EPSO.

At that point, Joseph again tried to assault the woman, police said. The woman grabbed a small-caliber handgun and shot Joseph in the leg, then he tried to unarm her. During the struggle, the woman fired another shot, which hit Joseph’s other leg, according to EPSO.

Joseph took the gun from the woman, fled the house in his car, and drove to a local hospital for treatment. After he was released from the hospital, he was taken into custody by EPSO detectives, and he denied all allegations of the incident.

Joseph is held in the Evangeline Parish Jail with no bond.