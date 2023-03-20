NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A woman has pled guilty to conspiring to traffic a 13-year-old into Louisiana to perform commercial sex acts.

Chelse Gee, 19, of Houston, Tx., pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child under the age of 14, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the charges stem from Gee’s role in recruiting and bringing a 13-year-old female from Houston to New Orleans in June 2021 to engage in commercial sex acts.

Gee met her co-conspirator, Randi Lewis, when she was 16 years old. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Gee was recruited to engage in commercial sex acts under his direction, and she complied.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Lewis and Gee later met the victim, who was 13 years old, no later than June 21, 2021. Gee then recruited the victim to perform commercial sex acts under Lewis’ direction and introduced the victim to Lewis.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Lewis and Gee gave the victim instruction and guidance related to the successful performance of commercial sex acts, including how to behave, what to wear, and how to identify and avoid law enforcement.

The victim agreed and Lewis then arranged for the three to travel to New Orleans for the purpose of his Gee and the victim to engage in commercial sex acts.

Between June 22, 2021, and June 24, 2021, Gee and the victim performed multiple commercial sex acts in the New Orleans area. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Lewis required the victim to turn over most, if not all, of the money she earned to him.

Gee and Lewis also gave the victim illicit and mood-altering drugs to numb her senses and to encourage her to engage in commercial sex acts, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The victim was later found at a hotel in Terrytown on June 24, 2021.

Gee faces a maximum of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release. She may also be required to register as a sex offender and make restitution payments to the victim.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 14.