Woman pleads guilty in carjacking that ended in dog’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A woman accused of stealing a truck and leaving a dog inside it to die in the Louisiana heat has pleaded guilty.

News outlets report 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard entered pleas Monday to charges of carjacking, battery and animal cruelty.

She was accused of taking a man’s pickup truck while he stepped inside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop last summer.

The man’s Labrador-Weimeraner mix was inside.

The man tried to stop the theft but was dragged. The vehicle was later found with the dog dead of apparent heat exhaustion.

Aguillard’s attorney says his client wants to accept responsibility.

Her sentencing is in June.