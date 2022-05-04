BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Fire officials in Baton Rouge on Wednesday announced an arson arrest in connection with an especially aggressive house fire that occurred off Airline Highway months ago.

Authorities say a woman named Chloe A. Crandall has been arrested as a suspect.

Officials said the fire was set on Saturday, February 26 at 17533 Sugar Mill Avenue around 4 p.m. and officials with the St. George Fire Protection District (SGFD) worked quickly to get it under control. But while the firefighters were on site, multiple witnesses approached them and said they believed the blaze was an act of arson.

Chloe A. Crandall

St. George Fire responds to a structure fire at 17533 Sugar Mill Avenue on February 26, 2022.

Investigators were summoned and reported that their findings led them to Crandall.

Crandall, officials say, had fled to Alexandria and was apprehended there.

As of Wednesday, Crandall is in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for one count of aggravated arson.