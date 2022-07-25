MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with domestic assault after hitting his girlfriend in the face several times before she jumped out of a moving vehicle.

Before the incident, court documents state that Manuel Romero told the victim he did not take his medication and did not feel right. The victim said she called 911 when Romero began punching her in the face several times while he was driving.

When they arrived at Regions bank on Poplar Avenue, police said Romero demanded the victim to withdraw all of her money from her account.

MPD then told Romero to park and step out of the vehicle. He refused and drove off while the victim was hanging halfway out of the vehicle, according to police.

The victim then jumped out of the moving vehicle and told police she feared for her life, court documents state. She was injured on her face, back, hands and right leg. She was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Romero later called police and admitted to assaulting his girlfriend. He is expected to appear in court on July 25.