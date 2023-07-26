LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– In October of 2021, Denise Williams was shot and killed at her home in Lafayette after opening the front door. Lafayette Police arrested and charged Brian Babineaux with second degree murder in William’s death. Up until two months ago, Williams’ family believed she was alive because she went by another name.

Damekia Reese said since she was three years old she believed her birth mother, known as Teressa Denise Reese, was dead. She said family lost contact with Teressa until 2019 when she received a Facebook message with her mom’s name and number. Reese said she was in disbelief because not only had she believed her mother was dead, but her mother had a completely different identity.

“Everybody was just shocked,” Reese said. “Everybody thought she was dead or out of town, I mean nobody heard from her. Like everybody was shocked.”

Damekia Reese said her mother was thought to be dead for years after family and friends could not find her. She said they weren’t able to find any traces or any signs of her, so at some point everyone was under the assumption her mom had been dead.

Originally from Alabama both Reese and her mother met for the first time a few years ago.

“In 2019 I got an email form this woman and she was like I’m contacting you on behalf of your mom,” Reese said.

She said when they met, it was an emotional moment as they began getting to know one another. She also said during that meeting, her mom repeatedly told her someone was going to kill her.

“She kept telling us that there was a man after her trying to kill her,” Reese said. “She was saying that she had been running from this man.”

Reese said at the time, she didn’t know if her mom was serious or not, and she said that was the last time they spoke. She said she hasn’t seen her mother since 2019 and was under the assumption she was still alive. She said she hadn’t reached out sooner because she felt her mom should reach out. It wasn’t until two months ago her younger sister called the last known number for Teressa and was told she was murdered.

“The man she was staying with had told her she had been killed,” Reese said.

Reese said she begin doing research and found our story about the murder of a woman who was shot on Essie St. after answering the front door, but the woman from that story was named Denise Williams.

Reese said she spoke with the detective on her mother’s case and was told she was going under an entirely different name.

“She was going under the name of Denise Willimas, but her birth name is Teressa Reese,” Reese said.

Reese said she has gone through an emotional roller coaster with believing her mom has been dead her entire life only to find out she was alive, and then lose her shortly after. She said coming across the story we reported on touched her so much, she wanted to thank the woman who knew her mother and spoke about her.

“I seen someone, I don’t know who she was, but she spoke on her and she seemed like she was very distraught,” Reese said. “I just wanted to say thank you to her for the kinds words you said about my mom because I didn’t know her but just from her description that she gave that made me feel very happy.”

Reese said she is sad to know she will never get the chance to know her mom, but she is fighting to get justice for her. The DA said the motion for Babineaux’s case is still pending. If convicted, Babineaux could face a mandatory life sentence for second degree murder.