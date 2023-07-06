MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— In September 1985, a 13-year-old boy was beaten to death while attending the Ark-La-Miss Fair. No arrests were made, but now the victim has a daughter fighting for justice for the father she’s only seen in photos and heard stories about. Kristy Joiner of West Monroe was only four weeks old at the time of the murder, and now Monroe PD detectives are back on the case.

“There is no time that should be put on a case that is too old for anything. Justice is still justice, and justice can come at any time”, said Kristy.

Jimmy Townsend was known as an “exceptional” athlete and very involved in the community, playing sports like baseball and football in school. With the help of Kristy’s grandmother, Jimmy’s mother, she was able to learn a few things about her father.

Kristy said, “She told me all the good. She told me about him being so good in sports, like baseball; saying he could have gone pro.”

Just months before Jimmy’s death, he had won a contest held by a local boxing company where a part of his prize was him having lunch with former heavyweight boxing champion, Joe Frazier.

Kristy’s theory is that victory alone possibly led to her father’s death.”My dad won the contest, you got a lot of pissed-off little boys, men, whatever, their dads. I don’t know, because they were looking for him. They were looking for him”, she said.

On September 28, 1985, Jimmy and two of his friends went to the Ark-La-Miss Fair. They began to argue with another group of guys. That argument turned physical and Jimmy was beaten to death.

“They sought him out. There were a couple of fights that night. His was the only one that resulted in death. They have suspects. They had suspects back in 1985 and they have those same suspects now. It’s in his case file”, she explained.

Tactics and technology have changed over the years in how detectives investigate crimes. Tactics and technology that some believe would make all the difference now.

“There are things you know that detectives will do now that they would have loved to have back then”, Kristy said.

It’s been almost 38 years and Kristy says this is far from being over. Here’s a message from her to her father’s killers: “Please come forward. Please don’t let this drag on another year. It’s been 37, you’ve been living your life”.

Call Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH if you have any information on this case. Kristy is also offering an award of $1,000 or more to anyone who can help lead to a conviction.