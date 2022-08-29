Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

BUSH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly shooting early Friday morning. According to the STPSO, the shooting happened in the 79000 block of Railroad Avenue in Bush Louisiana.

Police say that when they arrived at the location, they found the body of a male victim with gunshot wounds laying in the front yard of the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The residents of the home, a man and woman told police that they were inside when they heard someone outside. The male said that he went outside to see what was going on and was physically confronted by a known male.

Reports show that the incident turned into a physical altercation. The woman told police that she heard the commotion and went outside to the front yard with a shotgun and shot the man. After the shooting, the pair called 911 to report the incident. The identity of the male who was shot and killed has not been identified. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to reveal the age and identity of the victim.