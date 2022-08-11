NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal car accident on I-10 East on the Twin Span Bridge. According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell. Police were notified of the crash around 2:30 a.m.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to determine that a disabled vehicle was located in one of the eastbound travel lanes when the driver of another vehicle came from behind and struck the disabled vehicle. The driver of the disabled vehicle was a woman who was killed in the accident. The driver of the second vehicle was a man, who was last listed as in stable condition.

Reports show that a woman of unknown age and identity died shortly after EMS transported her local hospital. The Orleans Parish Coroner will officially identify the woman from completion of an autopsy and notification of family.No additional information is currently available. Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Alicia Henderson-Taylor at 504-658-6205.