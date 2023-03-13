UPDATE: The woman accused of stealing a State Troopers unit and crashing it has been identified as 24-year-old Bethany Holmes.

She has been charged with the following:

2 counts of hit and run

Aggravated flight from an officer

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

No Seatbelt

Theft of Firearm

Reckless Operation and Aggravated Battery.

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A woman is in custody after stealing a State Trooper’s vehicle.

It started in the Clearview mall parking lot when Troopers began investigation a crash. An unknown female suspect then took the Trooper’s unit while he was assisting a person who was involved in the crash.

The woman fled the scene and crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Veterans and Bissonet.

She was involved in several minor crashes before she was taken into custody. There were no injures.

The suspects identify has not be released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

More details will be available soon.

