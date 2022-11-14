ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — A car crashed into the roof of a home in Zachary on Friday evening.

According to Chief David McDavid, first responders were called to a Zachary home in the 2300 block of Rita Street. When officials arrived at the scene, they discovered a vehicle was stuck on the roof of the home. The driver of the vehicle allegedly has a medical condition, which caused her to drive in a ditch, hit a tree, become airborne, and landed through the roof. The home was occupied by two teenagers, who managed to evacuate safely.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle was an elderly woman. Zachary Fire Department was able to rescue the woman from the vehicle and air-lift her to a local hospital to be treated.