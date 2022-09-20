NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A man found with two stab wounds inside a New Iberia cemetery Sunday night was taken to the hospital and died.

According to New Iberia Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes, officers responded to the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. in reference to the unresponsive male.

She said officers arrived and found the unidentified man with two stab wounds.

Carolyn Washington, 50 has been arrested on charges of second degree murder and obstruction of justice.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

Police did not say if Washington and the victim were related or how they knew each other.