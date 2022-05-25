BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 8300 block of Florida Boulevard regarding a woman laying in the roadway with a small baby on top of her.

When officers arrived to the scene, the fire department and EMS said that Rachel Myles was walking while pushing a baby stroller with a small baby through traffic on Florida Boulevard. Both fire and EMS followed Myles, attempting to get her out of the roadway but she refused.

She proceeded to run across the roadway pushing the baby stroller with the baby not properly secured. The baby almost fell out of the stroller. Vehicles slammed on its brakes to prevent hitting Myles.

According to arrest documents, Myles assaulted emergency personnel and was immediately handcuffed. She refused to answer any questions or provide officials with personal information.

Myles was transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where she was booked.