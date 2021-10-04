Woman arrested after allegedly leaving child in car outside of casino while she gambled

ROANOKE, La. (KLFY) — A woman is facing child desertion and drug charges after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old child alone in a car while she was inside a casino gambling, according to a press release from the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Britt, 35, was arrested on charges of child desertion, possession of CDS II, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Peto’s Travel Center and Casino at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in reference to a young child being left in a car.

The on-site security found the child alone in a car and called the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the child’s mother, Britt, inside the casino gambling.

Britt was escorted out to her car where the child was being watched by security.

While questioning Britt, deputies noticed a syringe that was inside of a cigarette pack and asked her to hand it over for safety. The syringe contained a brown residue, which deputies suspected to be narcotics.

Britt was booked into the parish jail.

The child was released to an adult friend who was at the scene.